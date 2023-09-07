The Canberra Raiders have received a major boost ahead of their Week 1 finals game against the Newcastle Knights, with Hudson Young making a call on his future.

Already contracted for the 2024 season, the NSW Blues back-rower has decided to sign a three-year extension, furthering his time with the club until the end of 2027.

Four games off registering the 100-game milestone for the club, Young has been an instrumental piece in the club's success since making his debut in 2019. His great form this season would also see him recognised by Brad Fittler, who chose him to represent the NSW Blues in two of the three games this year.

“This club means everything to me and my family and it's been home for me since 2017 and I'm really excited to extend my stay,” Young said in a statement put forward by the club.

“My partner and I are really settled here and I'm happy off the field and on the field, and I'm really excited about the squad we're building.

“I feel like we've got really good juniors coming through. Our SG Ball team went really well and our NSW Cup team has had a great season as well and I want to be a part of their development. I feel like we're building something really special and that's something I want to be a part of.”

“I've worked really close with Ricky and the coaches and the biggest goal is to win a premiership here at the Raiders.”

Don Furner, the CEO of the Canberra Raiders spoke about the re-signing of Hudson Young, stating that it is a massive positive for the club and he is eager to see how his career transpires in the green jersey.

“Hudson is a very talented player who we believe still has his best football in front of him,” Furner said.

“He represented NSW at Origin level this season and he is developing into a great leader both on and off the field.”

“We're really excited to have him re-sign with the club and be part of our club for the next four seasons.”