Sydney Roosters duo and NSW Blues representatives Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu have confirmed their futures by signing new contract extensions.

The Roosters have confirmed that the duo will remain at the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season after inking two-year contract extensions.

Leniu and Watson are arguably having their best season to date after winning the 2024 State of Origin series under Michael Maguire as they attempt to guide the Roosters to another premiership and farewell club legends Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in style.

Starting his career with the Roosters in 2016, Connor Watson returned to the club in 2022 after a four-year stint with the Newcastle Knights and has made 141 NRL appearances to date.

Beginning the season in the NSW Cup with Angus Crichton, Watson had a remarkable journey back to first-grade after missing out on the entire 2023 season due to injury.

“I'm happy and proud to extend my future with the Roosters. This Club means a lot to me, and so do the people in it,” said Watson.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep working with such a talented group of players and staff and I'm excited to continue to bring my best every day."

Trent Robinson added, “Connor is a highly-valued member of this Club for both the player and person he is. He is meticulous in his training and prep and will always put the team's needs before his own."

Watson will remain in the club's Top 30 roster alongside Spencer Leniu, who has also inked a contract extension until the end of the 2027 season.

A three-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers, Leniu move across to Bondi this season and hasn't looked back having not only become a fan favourite but one of the premium forwards of the competition.

“I'm grateful to be part of such a prestigious club like the Roosters, and I'm so proud to continue my time here. It's felt like home since day one,” said Leniu.

“I'm excited about what the future holds, and I'm committed to working hard with Trent and my teammates every single day, to keep doing my job for the team."

“We've loved welcoming Spencer to the Roosters. He has the trust and respect of his teammates, and I'm looking forward to watching him continue to build as a player and person over the next few years,” added Trent Robinson.