New South Wales Blues assistant coach Max King has confirmed Nicho Hynes will be the goalkicker for the New South Wales Blues in the opening match of the 2024 State of Origin series.

The Blues have four options in their 17 who will take to the field at Homebush on Wednesday evening, with Hynes joined by St George Illawarra Dragons' winger Zac Lomax, Canterbury Bulldogs' centre Stephen Crichton and Sydney Roosters' centre Joseph Suaalii.

Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards was also an option at one stage before being ruled out through injury.

King, speaking on NRL 360 though, said Hynes had the percentage out of the options and would kick during Game 1, with Lomax the back-up.

"All those guys [Crichton, Lomax, Hynes, Suaalii] are great kickers. They have all been practicing, but Nicho will take the reigns there. He has the better percentage out of all of those guys, and he has done a big job all week," King said on the Fox Sports show.

"I think Zac would be playing second fiddle to him, but we are blessed with goalkickers."

The decision could be an intriguing one given Hynes has been battling a calf injury, but it's understood there are no concerns about the injury for the Blues heading into the opener.

The Blues will head into the opening game of the series with a new-look spine, and while Luai and James Tedesco (who replaces Edwards) played last year, all eyes will be on Hynes in the number seven jumper.

King said Hynes' preparation means he is more than ready for the challenge though.

"Yeah, those guys have gelled so well. It has been a pleasure actually to sit back and watch those guys connect straight away. Monday afternoon the first meeting they just started chatting around what our footy was going to look like, and honestly they have driven that every single day," King said.

"Nicho in particular has been exceptional. He is super clear on what our footy is going to look like and how he is going to drive that.

"Romey, Teddy, Dyl before that. The spine have been incredible, but the halves, I can't wait to see them combine together."

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST).