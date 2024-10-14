The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have provided an official injury update on the condition of Lauren Brown after she left the field in the PM's XIII match against Papua New Guinea.

Sustaining a hamstring injury during the match, Brown has been sent for scans but is set to miss the Australian Jillaroos opening match against the PNG Orchids and their second match against the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns.

Only featuring for three minutes on the field, the injury capped off a terrible six weeks for Brown after she recently just recovered from a fractured hand that saw her miss the final two rounds of the 2024 NRLW season.

The 29-year-old can play in the halves or at hooker and been in the competition since 2020 in which she has managed 33 games for the Titans and Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

