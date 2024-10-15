The Newcastle Knights NRLW have confirmed the retention of dual-code star Tenika Willison for two more seasons.

Joining the club this season after winning Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Rugby Sevens with New Zealand, Willison has decided to extend her stay until the end of the 2026 NRLW season.

A talented outside back, the 27-year-old featured in seven matches scoring four tries and averaged 109 running metres per game. She also provided two try assists and made 17 tackle busts and seven line-breaks.

“It was clear as soon as Tenika joined our pathways, she was going to add to our group on and off the field and she certainly has been a major contributor,” Newcastle Knights NRLW coach Ben Jeffries said.

“Tenika is a team first character with an unquestionable work ethic, she works right across our group to help others and moving forward I can see her assisting development players like Lily-Ann White to get to the next level.

“Her competitiveness and experience as a high-end athlete were evident from the get-go, equally her ability to adapt so quickly to NRLW level, without a full pre-season, is a testament to her.

“With the benefit of NRLW game experience and a pre-season underneath her belt, we know Tenika will be better again and we are excited about her prospects next year and beyond."

