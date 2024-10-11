NRLW star and 2024 Dally M winner Olivia Kernick has broken her silence after being snubbed for selection into the Australian Jillaroos team for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

Less than a week after being crowned the competition's best player and winning the 2024 NRLW Grand Final against the Cronulla Sharks, Kernick was a surprising absence when the Jillaroos squad was confirmed on Monday.

With the ARL Commission reportedly launching an investigation into the team's selection process and why she wasn't selected, Kernick has broken her silence on the affair.

She admits it was a "bittersweet day" when she found out, as she was in the midst of celebrating the premiership victory.

“It was a bittersweet day. Having the best day and being around my teammates,” Kernick said on the Up Front podcast with Millie and Keeley.

“I just feel like, let them enjoy the Monday at least, you know.

“We had 12 hours of enjoyment. It was sad, and I know what I need to work on, and I was with my teammates. I actually enjoyed the rest of the day. I had a good time.

“It is what it is. Disappointed for myself, but so happy for the girls, and I can't wait to cheer them on.”

While Kernick has been overlooked, teammate Millie Elliott has been selected to represent Australia for the first time since making her international debut in 2019.

She will join fellow Roosters Tarryn Aiken, Isabelle Kelly and Jessica Sergins in the squad. Hooker Keeley Davis has also been overlooked despite being selected in last year's Pacific Championships squad.

“I'm a one-hit wonder, played one game back in 2019 and (it's) my first time back in the team. Obviously would've loved to be in there with you girls,” Elliott added.

“I feel like this year has been really special obviously living together, I feel like, not that I've ever not loved the game, but loved being with you girls.

“Every day we've reflected on how lucky we are to be doing what we're doing.”