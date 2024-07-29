The Match Review Committee (MRC) has laid down the charges for the opening round of the 2024 NRLW season, with seven individuals being charged.

Headlined by Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, the Brisbane Broncos NRLW forward faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after being charged twice in the match against the Parramatta Eels NRLW - Grade 2 Dangerous Contact and Grade 1 Striking.

Teammates Keilee Joseph (Grade 1 Dangerous Contact), Lavinia Gould (Grade 2 Dangerous Contract) and Tazmin Rapana (Grade 1 Contrary Conduct) have also been charged.

Gould and Rapana face one to two weeks on the sidelines, while Joseph can get away with a warning if she accepts an early guilty plea.

NSW Blues representative Kennedy Cherrington was also charged with a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct Charge in the match between the Broncos and Eels and faces one to two matches on the sidelines.

Due to a shortened season and NRLW rules, Gould and Cherrington could elect to pay a fine of $400 as an early guilty plea and not miss a match, or they can take the one-game ban.

North Queensland Cowboys NRLW player Harata Butler has been cited for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle Charge but can get off with a warning and so can NRLW veteran Jessica Sergis (Roosters).

