The first half of the NRL’s top 100 rich list has been revealed by The Daily Telegraph, with a number of prominent stars finding themselves as some of the league’s wealthiest in 2020.

The NRL has often contemplated having the salaries of its stars made public, similar to that of the United States’ sporting associations in the NBA and NFL.

However, the top players in the league have had their salaries revealed for the first time, with plenty of surprises and shocks coming with it.

Storm playmaker Josh Addo-Carr ignites the list as the 100th name as he rakes in $480,000 per season with Melbourne.

Luke Keary ends the first half of the list at $700,000-per-year with plenty of talent before him.

Keary will find himself in the top 50 of the list by this time next year as his contract ends in 2020, with a number of lucrative offers set to come his way.

Star talent between Addo-Carr and Keary certainly don’t warrant a spot outside the league’s richest 50, with Josh Papalii (56th), Jarrod Croker (73rd) and Blake Ferguson (90th) all landing places in part one of the rich list.

NRL’s rich list 100-51, per The Daily Telegraph: