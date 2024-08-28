The National Youth Competition is reportedly set for a return, with a committee appointed to investigate the feasibility of a return from the start of the 2026 season.

The NYC - known as both the Toyota and Holden Cups during its tenure - was a national competition for players in the under-20 age bracket.

First introduced in 2008, the competition ran until 2017 when it was controversially axed, with cost, player welfare and competitiveness being the key reasons used.

Since then, it has been up to the NSWRL (who run the Jersey Flegg competition) and the QRL (who run the Hastings Deering Colts competition) to fill the void for the elite junior pathways.

The Colts competition has been scrapped this season, leaving no under-21 pathways in the Queensland set up. It was only introduced after the scrapping of the NYC, while the Jersey Flegg competition had been around prior to the introduction of the national competition which was aligned with NRL clubs.

News Corp are reporting that, while talks are still in their infancy, a committee have been appointed led by Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson and QRL director Ben Ikin, to determine whether the competition should return.

It's understood the measure to consider the reintroduction of the competition is part of a full blown review into the codes pathways structure, which at one point had flagged a national reserve grade competition. That has now been moved aside for the under age competition, with it understood a return would see the NYC switch to under-21s.

That is in line with state competitions, where the Harold Matthews Cup and Cyril Connell Cup have both changed to under-17, and the SG Ball Cup and Mal Meninga Cup have shifted to under-19s. Previously, the age markers were under-16 and under-18.

It's not clear at this stage whether a new model NYC would see every club linked with an NRL team, or whether some current Jersey Flegg teams would remain as their own entity.

It's understood funding is likely to be one of the key roadblocks and determinents as to whether a new competition could go ahead.