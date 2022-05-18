Middle forwards are the players who have the potential to win and lose a game.

It is almost impossible to win a game, no matter who is in your team if the forwards get dominated. If your forwards are dominating, you have to play pretty badly to lose (just ask New Zealand Warriors fans!).

Players seem to be getting better and better, earlier and earlier, and the big boys in the middle are no exception.

So, without further ado, here are the five best middle forwards aged 22 and under in the NRL.