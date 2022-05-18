Middle forwards are the players who have the potential to win and lose a game.
It is almost impossible to win a game, no matter who is in your team if the forwards get dominated. If your forwards are dominating, you have to play pretty badly to lose (just ask New Zealand Warriors fans!).
Players seem to be getting better and better, earlier and earlier, and the big boys in the middle are no exception.
So, without further ado, here are the five best middle forwards aged 22 and under in the NRL.
5. Spencer Leniu - 21
While he might not be in the eyes of Brad Fittler for a NSW Blues jersey just yet, I wouldn't rule out a future one.
Thriving in his role as an impact prop off the bench for the Penrith Panthers, Leniu would start for the majority of teams.
While he lacks size when compared with some of the behemoths in the game today at only 183 centimetres and 110 kilograms, Leniu makes up for it with his leg speed. Running ferociously into the line every time he takes it up, you'll never see Leniu just take a settler. Every run he has, he tries to pulverise the defence.
Playing 26 minutes a game, Leniu makes the most of his time. This season he has three tries and 14 tackle breaks while averaging 84 run metres from 7 hit-ups and 15 tackles.