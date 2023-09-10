The NRL have confirmed Week 2 of its finals schedule, with a pair of sudden death semi-finals to be played on Friday and Saturday evening.

In Friday's game, the Melbourne Storm will host after losing their qualifying final to the Brisbane Broncos on Friday evening.

The top four side now have the right to host a Week 2 final, where they will take on the Sydney Roosters, who kept their season alive with a thrilling one-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire on Saturday evening.

That game, to be played at AAMI Park, will kick off at 7:50pm (AEST).

Generally, Week 2 and 3 finals all kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST), however, the NRL have been forced to do away with tradition in the second week of the finals, with the New Zealand Warriors hosting in Auckland.

The game, to be played at Mt Smart Stadium, comes after the club lost their qualifying final to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

They will host the Newcastle Knights, who knocked out the Canberra Raiders in a golden point elimination final on Sunday afternoon to close the opening week of the finals.

Due to the time difference, the NRL have had to bring kick-off forward, with it being a 6:05pm local time - 4:05pm (AEST) start.

Week 1 of the finals seeing the Panthers and Broncos take out wins means they will host the preliminary finals the following week, with the Panthers to host the winner of Storm and Roosters, and the Broncos to take on the winner of the Warriors and Raiders.

The Panthers preliminary final will be played on the Friday in Week 3 at a Sydney venue - likely Accor Stadium, and the Broncos will host the Saturday night game at Suncorp Stadium.

Week 2 finals schedule

Semi-final 1: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, September 15, 7:50pm (AEST) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Semi-final 2: New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, September 16, 4:05pm (AEST), 6:05pm (NZST) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Week 3 finals schedule

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm/Sydney Roosters, Friday September 22, 7:50pm (AEST) at TBC

Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors/Newcastle Knights, Saturday, September 23, 7:50pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Grand final

Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2, Sunday, October 1, 7:30pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Homebush