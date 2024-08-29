The NRL has confirmed Latrell Mitchell has accepted the sanctions offered in a breach notice served to the star.

In the notice, the NRL has confirmed Mitchell will be fined $20,000 and suspended for a single match. However, the suspension will not be served until Mitchell is fit to play again.

The New South Wales State of Origin player is currently out with a foot injury and is unlikely to be passed fit to play in Round 27, meaning his suspension will likely carry over to Round 1 next year as the Rabbitohs resume life under Wayne Bennett.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has made a final determination following an Integrity Unit investigation into the actions of South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell," the NRL wrote.

"The NRL can confirm that Mitchell will be suspended for one (1) Match, issued with a $20,000 fine, and required to undertake appropriate training, education and remediation.

"The particulars of the breach notice were that Mitchell featured in imagery, which emerged publicly on 12 August 2024, that depicted him acting in a manner that has brought the game into disrepute.

"The suspension is to be served once the Player is fit and available to return from injury."

It was understood that the NRL would not have the power to force Mitchell's suspension into 2025, with NRL rules also agreed to by the Rugby League Players Association reportedly stating that all suspensions must begin immediately once a penalty is served.

The Rabbitohs were due to fight the NRL over the suspension's timing, however, the statement now suggests Mitchell won't be playing in the opening round next year.

In addition, the Rabbitohs have also fined Mitchell to the tune of $100,000, with $80,000 suspended, and confirmed he will be part of a wellbeing program.

Rabbitohs' CEO Blake Solly said it has been a challenging time for the club.

“This has been a very challenging time for everyone at South Sydney, including staff and management, coaches, players, Members, supporters, and Latrell himself,” Solly said in a club statement.

“Most importantly, it has been very difficult for his family. This is not lost on Latrell.

“He has shown great remorse and given us a solid commitment to improve himself, make better decisions, and to work towards becoming the best dad he can be to his children, the best partner he can be to Brielle, and the player he can be for the Rabbitohs.

“He has taken full responsibility for his decisions and his actions.

“I, along with the Board and management, are confident that this will be a turning point for Latrell and that he will

make better decisions in the future. We are committed to helping him do that.”

The NRL's notice was originally served several weeks ago to the currently injured South Sydney Rabbitohs star, who was pictured with a white substance while at a coaching clinic in Dubbo.

There was no suggestion the substance was of an illicit nature.

However, it didn't stop the NRL from issuing the notice, with the penalty in line with similar issues for Penrith Panthers' dummy half Mitch Kenny and North Queensland Cowboys' centre Valentine Holmes earlier this year.