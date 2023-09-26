Adam Gee will referee his first NRL grand final, taking over from Ashley Klein.
Klein has been retained as part of the officiating team on grand final day, and will instead line up in the NRL bunker.
The decision follows a finals series where Klein and Gerard Sutton - who was the other referee in with a chance at officiating the decider - both made errors in recent weeks.
Sutton missed a blatant forward pass from Reece Walsh during Saturday's preliminary final, while Klein had been already demoted to the bunker for that game after making a handful of poor decisions the week prior as the Melbourne Storm beat the Sydney Roosters in a semi-final.
Gerard Sutton's forward pass miss means he won't take any part in grand final day, with Grant Atkins selected as the standby official.
Chris Sutton and David Munro have been selected as the touch judges, while Drew Oultram is on standby.
In the women's game, which will see the Newcastle Knights clash with the Gold Coast Titans, Belinda Sharpe will referee, while she will be supported by Kasey Badger in the bunker.
Both officials refereed a men's game in Round 25 and could be on the radar for more opportunities in the men's competition next year.
Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie will run the touchline in the women's decider, while Daniel Luttringer is on standby.
In the State Championship between the NSW Cup winners (the South Sydney Rabbitohs) and QLD Cup winners (the Brisbane Tigers), Wyatt Raymond will control the game. Chris Butler finds himself in the bunker, while Tyson Brough and Cameron Paddy are on the touchline.
Full NRL grand final appointments
NRL grand final: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Adam Gee
Review Official: Ashley Klein
Touch Judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Standby Referee: Grant Atkins
Standby Touch Judge: Drew Oultram
NRLW grand final: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Review Official: Kasey Badger
Touch Judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie
Standby Official: Daniel Luttringer
State Championship: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Tigers
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Review Official: Chris Butler
Touch Judges: Tyson Brough and Cameron Paddy
Standby Official: Kieren Irons