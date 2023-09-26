Adam Gee will referee his first NRL grand final, taking over from Ashley Klein.

Klein has been retained as part of the officiating team on grand final day, and will instead line up in the NRL bunker.

The decision follows a finals series where Klein and Gerard Sutton - who was the other referee in with a chance at officiating the decider - both made errors in recent weeks.

Sutton missed a blatant forward pass from Reece Walsh during Saturday's preliminary final, while Klein had been already demoted to the bunker for that game after making a handful of poor decisions the week prior as the Melbourne Storm beat the Sydney Roosters in a semi-final.

Gerard Sutton's forward pass miss means he won't take any part in grand final day, with Grant Atkins selected as the standby official.

Chris Sutton and David Munro have been selected as the touch judges, while Drew Oultram is on standby.

In the women's game, which will see the Newcastle Knights clash with the Gold Coast Titans, Belinda Sharpe will referee, while she will be supported by Kasey Badger in the bunker.

Both officials refereed a men's game in Round 25 and could be on the radar for more opportunities in the men's competition next year.

Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie will run the touchline in the women's decider, while Daniel Luttringer is on standby.

In the State Championship between the NSW Cup winners (the South Sydney Rabbitohs) and QLD Cup winners (the Brisbane Tigers), Wyatt Raymond will control the game. Chris Butler finds himself in the bunker, while Tyson Brough and Cameron Paddy are on the touchline.

Full NRL grand final appointments

NRL grand final: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Adam Gee

Review Official: Ashley Klein

Touch Judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Standby Referee: Grant Atkins

Standby Touch Judge: Drew Oultram

NRLW grand final: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Kasey Badger

Touch Judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie

Standby Official: Daniel Luttringer

State Championship: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Tigers

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Review Official: Chris Butler

Touch Judges: Tyson Brough and Cameron Paddy

Standby Official: Kieren Irons