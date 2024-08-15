The NRL has confirmed the names of six female players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with the list headlined by current Gold Coast Titans coach Karyn Murphy.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the history of the sport, Murphy played 27 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2013 in a career that saw her captain the Jillaroos to the 2013 World Cup title.

She was also involved in Queensland's record run at Interstate Challenge level where her leadership was key for Queensland.

Murphy, who has the NRLW grand final player of the match medal named after her, is joined in the class by Natalie Dwyer, Katrina Fanning, Tarsha Gale, Tahnee Norris and Veronica White.

All of the group have played for the Jillaroos, with Norris the games record holder, having played 33 Tests. Veronica White (17 Tests) has the NRLW Community Award named after her, while Tarsha Gale has the NSWRL under-19 competition named in her honour having played 15 Tests for the Jillaroos, with 11 of those as captain.

Fanning and Dwyer both played in the inaugural Jillaroos Test in 1995, going on to play 24 and 26 Tests respectively, with Fanning regarded as the best female player to come out of the Australian Capital Territory.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys said the group have played an enormous role in making women's rugby league as popular as it is, while they also continue to play active roles post-retirement.

“It's a privilege to see the game take this step and recognise female players in the National Rugby League Hall of Fame,” Mr V'landys said.

“Each of the inductees has played a significant role in the growth of the women's game, and the game itself. They are extraordinary individuals who worked extremely hard to put women's Rugby League on the map.

“Women's Rugby League is as popular as it is now because of the efforts of the inductees.

“Each of them has also continued to play a significant role in the game after retirement.

“With the NRLW and women's game flying, it is critical as a game that we pay tribute to those who have dug the well.

“These players will be forever known as being part of the first group of female players to join the NRL Hall of Fame.”

All six players will be inducted alongside the previously announced 11 male players, 2 referees and 4 contributors next Wednesday.