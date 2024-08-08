The NRL have confirmed Bill Harrigan and Col Pearce will be the first ever referees inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Under new NRL policies which were announced last month, the Hall of Fame will see referees and coaches inducted for the first time, and on a consistent basis going forward.

Pearce and Harrigan are both regarded as the best referees of their generations.

Pearce refereed 340 first grade games between 1947 and 1967, with six grand finals, nine internationals, three World Cup games and nine interstate games prior to the commencement of the State of Origin concept.

The referee of the year medal in the NRL is currently named after him.

Harrigan, on the other hand, well known in the modern era, refereed 393 top grade games, which included 10 grand finals, while he also had 24 Test matches and 21 State of Origin matches between 1990 and 2003 when he hung the whistle up.

“When people think of the great referees in this game, it's Col Pearce and Bill Harrigan,” ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys AM said on the induction of the referees.

“Referees have one of the most difficult jobs in the game, but it's also one of the most important.

“Col was respected by the players and renowned as someone who officiated with the right level of command.

“Bill was one of a kind. He refereed with a confidence which allowed him to have authority over a game. He always had the courage to make the tough call and back his ability.

“This is due recognition of the contributions of Col and Bill, their long and successful service to the game as well as the importance of referees.”

The two referees join four contributors, two coaches, six female players and eleven male players who will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 21.

The NRL's next Immortal will also be picked at that ceremony.