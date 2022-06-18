Manly centre Morgan Harper has been hit in the hip pocket by the NRL judiciary following his knee to the head of North Queensland's Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow during the pair's Round 15 clash at Brookvale.

While chasing down a loose ball in the dying stages of the first half, Harper collected the Cowboys' fullback late and high, drawing a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge upon appraisal by adjudicators.

Given the 23-year-old's previously spotless record in this respect, Harper has managed to avoid suspension, instead sustaining a $1000 fine for an effort that was described as "blatant" by Fox League's Andrew Voss.

Should Harper choose to fight the charge and prove unsuccessful, the Hamilton-born back will be asked to stump up $1500 for the collision that could only be viewed as clumsy at best.

The incident sought to sour what was an already bitter night for those clad in maroon and white, with Manly coughing up a 26-12 lead to Todd Payten's fast-finishing visitors, eventually going down 26-28.

After managing to avoid suspension, Harper will be free to face the travelling Melbourne Storm at home following the cessation of the international break scheduled for next weekend.

Although eligible for Kiwi selection, the former Bulldog was not selected in head coach Michael Maguire's imposing squad to face Tonga at Mount Smart next Saturday night.