The NRL has officially confirmed the names who will be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame later this year.

Lionel Morgan, Les Boyd, Ben Elias, Steve Renouf, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, Benji Marshall, Cooper Cronk, Greg Inglis, and Sam Burgess will be among the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Confirmed in July by the Hall of Fame Committee, the astounding group of players includes international representatives, State of Origin stars, Grand Final winners, Clive Churchill medallists and Dally M winners.

“What an amazing group of players,” ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys AM said.

“All different, all deserving in their own right. This list of players includes some of the toughest, the most talented, the greatest players of their generations.

“I'm in awe of this group of players and what they have each done in the game and for the game.

“This is the best of the best across several phenomenal eras. The group is full of Premiership winners, Dally M Medal winners, Clive Churchill Medal winners, Australia, New Zealand and England representatives.

“There are brilliant halves, powerful and durable forwards and gifted outside backs. All of these players are exceptional.”

The above players. along with others, will be formally inducted at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 21.