The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to sign Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The 24-year old is on the verge of penning a two-year deal with the Rev V despite having two years to run on his deal with the Tricolours.

He becomes incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin’s first signing, capitalising on the Roosters’ need to shed salary.

Rising halfback Kyle Flanagan could also be heading for the exit door and has been linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Faamausili has played 28 NRL games and was the first player to be loaned to the New Zealand Warriors earlier this season.

The Dragons are unlikely to pursue Josh McGuire, Jack Bird and Joe Ofahengaue for the moment, with the club now reportedly happy to wait and see who lands on the player market.