In a major coup for the Brisbane Broncos, the club has signed 16-year-old outside back Baxter Best, younger brother of Newcastle Knights sensation Bradman Best, to a four-year deal.

Regarded as one of Queensland's most promising young talents, Baxter has already drawn comparisons to his brother for his playing style and potential.

Despite interest from multiple NRL clubs, the teenager has chosen to join the Broncos, marking a significant addition to their development pathways.

Baxter, who will play for the Souths Logan Magpies under 17s this season, has already made waves in junior competitions.

A standout in Queensland's under-15s schoolboys team and the Cyril Connell Cup, he has shown he can compete against older players with his speed, size and maturity.

“Baxter plays the game in a very similar mould to Bradman - he will go a long way in this game,” a Souths Logan source told Wide World of Sports.

“We are glad he is with our club. He has speed, size and the right attitude - the Broncos have got themselves a fine prospect.”

While Bradman Best has made a name for himself as a powerhouse centre for the Knights and a New South Wales State of Origin representative, Baxter is notably eligible to play for Queensland due to the family's relocation a few years ago.

This adds an intriguing layer to his development, with the potential for future Origin battles between the Best brothers.

The signing is a significant win for the Broncos, who continue to invest heavily in emerging talent. For now, the focus will be on his development with Souths Logan, where he will face stiffer competition in the under-17s.