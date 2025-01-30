An NRL team has confirmed an interest in recruiting the services of one of the best forwards in the Super League competition, Morgan Knowles.

An eight-time English international, Knowles has been regarded as one of the best forwards in the Super League for several years and could be potentially making the move to Australia as soon as the 2026 NRL season.

Entering the final season of his current deal with St Helens RLFC, reports have emerged that he has caught the interest of The Dolphins for next season, which would see him link up with former coach Kristian Woolf.

Debuting with the Saints in 2015, he has made 211 appearances for the club and won four Super League titles, one Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge title, where he was a part of the team that defeated the Penrith Panthers in 2023.

"We have seen the press," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader told AAP.

"Woolfy coached him and they won three premierships together at St Helens.

"He wants to test himself in the NRL and there is interest to talk to him. That's where it is at the moment.

"We are always interested in good players, especially if they want to play for us. We'll have a chat and see what happens."

Speaking about his future last week to the St Helens Star, the 28-year-old Knowles revealed that he is hopeful of a resolution shortly and will decide on his future before the beginning of the 2025 Super League season.

“I'm hoping to get something nailed down and sorted before the season starts," Knowles said.

Turning his attention to this season, the English international is hoping for another good year as he looks to push his case to be selected for the Ashes series against Australia at the end of the year.

“It has been quite a journey so far, but I am excited for the year ahead with Saints and with an Ashes series against Australia to aim for," he added.

“I am really looking forward to ripping into my eleventh Super League season with Saints as much as my first.

“We have some fresh faces among the coaches and players and after a disappointing couple of years of not reaching the standards that we want to.

“I'm really looking to getting back out there and performing as a team - and to again reach the standards that I set myself for my own game.”