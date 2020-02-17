The NRL has made changes to the judiciary system for the 2020 season.

The match review committee will be using new guidelines to assign grades to players for offences.

The new guidelines will see the MRC focus on three key points when grading an offence. Force, conduct and risk of injury, they will focus less on comparable incidents also.

NRL head of Football Elite Competitions Graham Annesley spoke about to changes to NRL.com.

“The guidelines aim to provide greater clarity to clubs and fans regarding the factors that may influence the grading of an incident.

“In the past there has been a reliance on previous offences. The new guidelines will give the MRC members more licence to focus on the offence in front of them. Clubs will now have much more specific information available to them so they can decide whether to accept or defend charges.”

Former Manly great Michael Robertson has been appointed as the new MRC Coordinator and will work alongside Luke Patten and Anthony Quinn in implementing this new strategy.

The demerit points system has also had a tweak with grade two and three careless high tackles being increased to 200 and 300 points respectively, formerly 150 and 200 points respectively.

Reckless high tackles have also seen a points increase as grade ones rise to 400 points and 500 points for grade two while grade three sits now at 600 points.

Players will now receive an automatic additional fine as opposed to demerit points for minor grade one offences such as tripping, careless high tackles and contrary conduct in the finals series.

“Even if players have exhausted their monetary sanctions by Round 25, all players involved in the Finals Series will receive an additional monetary fine they can apply for.”

All changes will be implemented for the start of the 2020 season.