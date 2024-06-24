The NRL have announced their community team of the year for 2024, recognising the efforts of players both on and off the field.

The team - which features 17 players although not in positional order - is made up of one player per club, with each player having been nominated by their teams.

The 17 players also go into the running to take out the Ken Stephens Medal which recognises the 'man of the year' on Dally M Medal night.

The team - and nominees - for 2024 is as follows:

Reece Walsh – Brisbane Broncos

Tohu Harris – New Zealand Warriors

Connor Watson – Sydney Roosters

Jake Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles

Young Tonumaipea – Melbourne Storm

Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders

Luke Garner – Penrith Panthers

Jacob Liddle – St George Illawarra Dragons

Dylan Lucas – Newcastle Knights

Jahream Bula – Wests Tigers

Ben Lovett – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tom Gilbert – The Dolphins

Reuben Cotter – North Queensland Cowboys

Toby Sexton – Canterbury Bulldogs

Nicho Hynes – Cronulla Sharks

Brian Kelly – Gold Coast Titans

Shaun Lane – Parramatta Eels

The NRL Community Awards have been running since 2007, while the Ken Stephens Medal was first awarded in 1988, while Latrell Mitchell tookt the award out last year.

The award is fan voted.