The NRL have announced their community team of the year for 2024, recognising the efforts of players both on and off the field.

The team - which features 17 players although not in positional order - is made up of one player per club, with each player having been nominated by their teams.

The 17 players also go into the running to take out the Ken Stephens Medal which recognises the 'man of the year' on Dally M Medal night.

The team - and nominees - for 2024 is as follows:

Reece WalshBrisbane Broncos
Tohu HarrisNew Zealand Warriors
Connor WatsonSydney Roosters
Jake TrbojevicManly Sea Eagles
Young TonumaipeaMelbourne Storm
Josh PapaliiCanberra Raiders
Luke GarnerPenrith Panthers
Jacob LiddleSt George Illawarra Dragons
Dylan LucasNewcastle Knights
Jahream BulaWests Tigers
Ben LovettSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Tom GilbertThe Dolphins
Reuben CotterNorth Queensland Cowboys
Toby SextonCanterbury Bulldogs
Nicho HynesCronulla Sharks
Brian KellyGold Coast Titans
Shaun LaneParramatta Eels

The NRL Community Awards have been running since 2007, while the Ken Stephens Medal was first awarded in 1988, while Latrell Mitchell tookt the award out last year.

The award is fan voted.