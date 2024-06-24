The NRL have announced their community team of the year for 2024, recognising the efforts of players both on and off the field.
The team - which features 17 players although not in positional order - is made up of one player per club, with each player having been nominated by their teams.
The 17 players also go into the running to take out the Ken Stephens Medal which recognises the 'man of the year' on Dally M Medal night.
The team - and nominees - for 2024 is as follows:
Reece Walsh – Brisbane Broncos
Tohu Harris – New Zealand Warriors
Connor Watson – Sydney Roosters
Jake Trbojevic – Manly Sea Eagles
Young Tonumaipea – Melbourne Storm
Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
Luke Garner – Penrith Panthers
Jacob Liddle – St George Illawarra Dragons
Dylan Lucas – Newcastle Knights
Jahream Bula – Wests Tigers
Ben Lovett – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Tom Gilbert – The Dolphins
Reuben Cotter – North Queensland Cowboys
Toby Sexton – Canterbury Bulldogs
Nicho Hynes – Cronulla Sharks
Brian Kelly – Gold Coast Titans
Shaun Lane – Parramatta Eels
The NRL Community Awards have been running since 2007, while the Ken Stephens Medal was first awarded in 1988, while Latrell Mitchell tookt the award out last year.