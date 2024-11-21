The 2024 NRL fixtures have been revealed, with all 17 teams to once again have three byes over the course of a 27-round season.
A necessary evil while the competition has 17 teams, byes worked into teams favour at points last year, but also worked against some teams.
The Gold Coast Titans will kick off this year with a bye, while the Manly Sea Eagles are the team to miss out on the magic round extravaganza in Brisbane.
The bulk of byes are again taking shape over the State of Origin period, but here is when your team will have their byes in 2024.
MORE NRL DRAW NEWS
» Full NRL fixtures: Every game, full details
» Full NRLW fixtures: Every game, full details
Brisbane Broncos: Round 12, Round 15, Round 20
Canberra Raiders: Round 15, Round 19, Round 24
Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 6, Round 13, Round 16
Cronulla Sharks: Round 13, Round 18, Round 25
Gold Coast Titans: Round 1, Round 12, Round 18
Manly Sea Eagles: Round 9, Round 16, Round 19
Melbourne Storm: Round 2, Round 12, Round 16
Newcastle Knights: Round 4, Round 18, Round 22
New Zealand Warriors: Round 5, Round 15, Round 18
North Queensland Cowboys: Round 7, Round 12, Round 27
Parramatta Eels: Round 8, Round 15, Round 18
Penrith Panthers: Round 11, Round 15, Round 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 12, Round 19, Round 26
St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 3, Round 12, Round 16
Sydney Roosters: Round 10, Round 14, Round 17
The Dolphins: Round 13, Round 18, Round 21
Wests Tigers: Round 12, Round 15, Round 23