The 2024 NRL fixtures have been revealed, with all 17 teams to once again have three byes over the course of a 27-round season.

A necessary evil while the competition has 17 teams, byes worked into teams favour at points last year, but also worked against some teams.

The Gold Coast Titans will kick off this year with a bye, while the Manly Sea Eagles are the team to miss out on the magic round extravaganza in Brisbane.

The bulk of byes are again taking shape over the State of Origin period, but here is when your team will have their byes in 2024.

Brisbane Broncos: Round 12, Round 15, Round 20

Canberra Raiders: Round 15, Round 19, Round 24

Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 6, Round 13, Round 16

Cronulla Sharks: Round 13, Round 18, Round 25

Gold Coast Titans: Round 1, Round 12, Round 18

Manly Sea Eagles: Round 9, Round 16, Round 19

Melbourne Storm: Round 2, Round 12, Round 16

Newcastle Knights: Round 4, Round 18, Round 22

New Zealand Warriors: Round 5, Round 15, Round 18

North Queensland Cowboys: Round 7, Round 12, Round 27

Parramatta Eels: Round 8, Round 15, Round 18

Penrith Panthers: Round 11, Round 15, Round 18

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 12, Round 19, Round 26

St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 3, Round 12, Round 16

Sydney Roosters: Round 10, Round 14, Round 17

The Dolphins: Round 13, Round 18, Round 21

Wests Tigers: Round 12, Round 15, Round 23