The Melbourne Storm won the 2024 minor premiership and competed in the grand final, but will face a tricky fixture list in 2025 to get back to the same spot.

Here is everything you need to know when it comes to the run Melbourne face through 2025.

Teams to play twice

Parramatta Eels (Round 1, 22), Penrith Panthers (Round 3, 24), Manly Sea Eagles (Round 5, 20), South Sydney Rabbitohs (Round 8, 16), Cronulla Sharks (Round 11, 17), North Queensland Cowboys (Round 14, 18), Sydney Roosters (Round 21, 26), Brisbane Broncos (Round 23, 27)

Looking at Melbourne's double-up list based on last year's ladder, the Storm play all of the top four twice, and also have to clash with Manly and North Queensland out of the top eight.

Their other three double-ups come against the likely-to-improve Eels, Rabbitohs and Broncos.

Mathematically, it's impossible for the Storm to have the toughest draw in the NRL given they can't have matches against themselves, but they certainly have a difficult run through 2025 and will earn everything they get.

Travel schedule

The Storm spend more kilometres on the road than the NRL average, but given they are in Victoria and have to fly for every away game as well as a home game at Magic Round, that doesn't come as a shock.

They do have their first two games at home so can look to build momentum there, but then don't play back-to-back home games again until Round 25 and 26.

In a boost, no trip to New Zealand is on the schedule for 2025.

Turnaround times

The Storm have two five-day turnarounds in 2025, coming ahead of a Round 7 away game against the Dolphins, and a Round 21 away game against the Roosters.

Both of those contests they will view as winnable, and on the whole, they have been looked after by the schedule with only four six-day turnarounds, well below the NRL average.

That said, three of those come in and around the Origin period, with the other being before the final round of the season which will then give them a handy break before the finals kick-off.

Start of the season

The Storm have a start to their campaign where they will be desperate to build momentum. Home games against the Eels and Panthers on either side of a Round 2 bye are followed by trips away to play the Dragons and Sea Eagles.

They are then back home to play the Warriors in Round 6. They have long turnaround times between all of the opening six rounds, and enough games against teams down the bottom end that they should be, at worst, four of their first five.

The Origin period

The Storm only play one game without their Origin players in 2025, away against the North Queensland Cowboys (who will be hit hard again by Origin) ahead of Game 3.

They otherwise have byes before Game 1 and 2, and have three Saturday games in the weekends directly after Origin, coming away against the Titans (Game 1), away against the Rabbitohs (Game 2), and away against the Knights (Game 3).

The run home

The run home is tricky for the Storm as they push to secure the minor premiership again.

In the final six weeks of the year, they have away trips to play the Eels, Panthers and Broncos, and play the Broncos, Bulldogs and Roosters at home.

Lengthy turnarounds throughout will aid their progress, but they will certainly be well tuned up for the finals.

Toughest stretch

They will play tougher opposition throughout the course of the year, but hosting the Sharks in Round 17, then playing the Cowboys without their Origin players in Round 17 and 18 kicks off a difficult stretch.

They then play the Knights just days after Game 3 away from home - always a tough road trip - before facing rivals the Sea Eagles in Round 20.

Easiest stretch

The Storm's simpler start to the season continues after the opening six weeks. They play away against the Dolphins in Round 7, then host the Rabbitohs - who have a horrendous record in Victoria - during Round 8.

Magic Round sees the Storm clash with the Raiders, before the Tigers make the trip to Victoria in Round 10.

Games to watch

Round 3, vs Penrith Panthers, at AAMI Park, Thu, Mar 20, 8pm

Round 11, vs Cronulla Sharks, at Sharks Park, Sat, May 17, 7:35pm

Round 20, vs Manly Sea Eagles, at AAMI Park, Sat, Jul 19, 7:50pm

Round 25, vs Canterbury Bulldogs, at AAMI Park, Fri, Aug 22, 8pm

Round 27, vs Brisbane Broncos, at Suncorp Stadium, Thu, Sep 4, 7:50pm

The must-win games

Round 1, vs Parramatta Eels, at AAMI Park, Sun, Mar 9, 4:05pm

Round 4, vs St George Illawarra Dragons, at Netstratta Jubilee Stadium, Sat, Mar 29, 3pm

Round 9, vs Canberra Raiders, at Suncorp Stadium, Sun, May 4, 6:25pm

Round 14, vs North Queensland Cowboys, at AAMI Park, Fri, Jun 6, 6pm

Round 26, vs Sydney Roosters, at AAMI Park, Fri, Aug 29, 8pm

Full fixtures