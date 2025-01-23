The Gold Coast Titans come into the 2025 NRL season on the back of a disappointing campaign, but have the fixture list to suit a turnaround in fortunes as Des Hasler prepares for his second season in charge.

Here is everything you need to know about the Titans' fixtures for the 2025 NRL season.

Teams to play twice

Canterbury Bulldogs (Round 2, 9), Newcastle Knights (Round 3, 10), The Dolphins (Round 5, 26), Canberra Raiders (Round 7, 11), North Queensland Cowboys (Round 8, 17), Brisbane Broncos (Round 14, 19), Wests Tigers (Round 19, 27), New Zealand Warriors (Round 21, 25)

The Titans have one of the competition's easier runs when it comes to double-ups, although they do have to play the Cowboys, Knights and Bulldogs out of last year's top eight.

That said, they miss all of the top four twice, and clash with teams like the Dolphins and Raiders who are widely tipped to be at the wrong end of the ladder come the end of the year.

Their curveball double up could come in the form of the Broncos, who they play twice in the space of five weeks during the Origin period.

Travel schedule

The Titans will have ten flights away from the Gold Coast in 2025, with their other two road trips being just that - on the road to Brisbane.

Despite that, their flight time is the lowest of any non-New South Wales-based club and their total kilometres travelled is under the NRL average.

They do, however, have to make a trip to Auckland in Round 21 and one to Townsville in Round 8. They avoid flying to Melbourne.

Turnaround times

The Titans have just a single five-day turnaround in 2025, but do face a well above average eight six-day turnarounds.

Their five-day turnaround comes after Magic Round and on the road when they clash with the Newcastle Knights in Round 10.

Their six-day turnarounds are relatively broken up throughout the season, although they do have two in a row in Round 3 (against the Knights at home) and Round 4 (against the Roosters away).

Start of the season

The Titans open their campaign with a bye, then do battle with the Bulldogs away from home.

That will undoubtedly be a difficult opening, followed up by the Knights and Roosters on a pair of six-day turnarounds.

The Dolphins (home), Dragons (away) and Raiders (home) cap off their first six weeks in an opening to the season in a period where the Titans must make a statement.

The Origin period

Form pending, the Titans could wind up providing plenty of players to the State of Origin arena this year.

Their run through the Origin period isn't a horror show either. The Gold Coast are one of the teams to double-up on byes, not having to play before Game 1 or 3. They are at home to play the Sea Eagles prior to Game 2.

They do play directly after all three games though, and with the Storm and Broncos on the menu after Game 1 and 3, it's hardly straightforward. They play the Eels away from home directly after Game 2.

The run home

If the Titans play finals rugby league in 2025, they are going to have well and truly earned it.

In the final seven weeks, they play the Warriors twice, the Panthers, the Rabbitohs and the Sharks.

Their final two games won't be straightforward either against a likely desperate Dolphins and Tigers.

Toughest stretch

Forming part of the run home, the Titans travel to New Zealand in Round 21, then have to clash with the Panthers, Rabbitohs and Sharks in back-to-back-to-back weeks.

If they emerge from that period with a winning record, it would be a safe bet to assume the Titans are somewhere near the top eight.

Easiest stretch

There is no obvious easy part of the schedule in 2025 for the Titans, but the run prior to Magic Round, with the Dolphins at home in Round 5, the Dragons away, the Raiders at home and then the Cowboys away has to be a period they target for wins.

They also need to use some of those games to build up some momentum ahead of a far tougher run through the middle of the season, potentially playing multiple games without their best players.

Games to watch

Round 5, vs The Dolphins at CBus Super Stadium, Sat, Apr 5, 5:30pm

Round 8, vs North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Sat, Apr 26, 5:30pm

Round 12, vs Melbourne Storm, at CBus Super Stadium, Sat, May 31, 3pm

Round 19, vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Sun, Jul 13, 6:15pm

Round 22, vs Penrith Panthers at CBus Super Stadium, Sat, Aug 2, 3pm

The must-win games

Round 4, vs Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, Fri, Mar 28, 6pm

Round 5, vs The Dolphins at CBus Super Stadium, Sat, Apr 5, 5:30pm

Round 7, vs Canberra Raiders at CBus Super Stadium, Sun, Apr 20, 2pm

Round 16, vs Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium, Sun, Jun 22, 6:15pm

Round 25, vs New Zealand Warriors, at CBus Super Stadium, Sat, Aug 23, 5:30pm

Full fixtures