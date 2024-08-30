The Balmain Tigers have moved to shut down rumours of an exit from the Wests Tigers' joint-venture.

Shockwaves were sent through the NRL landscape on Thursday evening when it was revealed a member of the Balmain board was pushing for the club to stand on their own two feet.

Former first-grade player and current board member Gerry Leo told The Sydney Morning Herald that the club were looking for a backer to split from the Western Suburbs Magpies after they lost faith in the controlling party - the Holman Barnes Group - which is 30 per cent owned by Wests.

“I really believe the time has come for us to step aside and resurrect the Balmain Tigers,” Leo told the publication.

“We've got more of a following than the Wests side of the merger. To be honest, we have lost faith in them. We're getting Leichhardt Oval upgraded and we could play there every second week. If we can find the right backers, we want a shot at returning to the NRL.

“I don't think the NRL would continue to allow the Wests Tigers to operate with the Tigers name without any involvement from Balmain. I really do believe the NRL competition needs a Tigers team. And not the Wests Tigers.”

It comes at an intriguing time, with all NRL licenses up for renewal at the end of the year.

But Balmain have now shot back, with the club taking to social media to confirm they have no intention of leaving the partnership with the Magpies.

"In response to the recent media reports the Balmain Tigers Rugby League Football Club make the following statement," the club wrote.

"The article written in the Sydney Morning Herald was not true and not the view of the Balmain board.

"The Balmain Tigers Rugby League Football Club is fully supportive of the ongoing relationship with our joint venture partners the Holman Barnes Group and Wests Magpies.

"The Balmain Board have a wonderful working relationship with the Holman Barnes Group and want nothing but sustained success for the Wests Tigers."

It comes as the Tigers wrestle to escape their third straight wooden spoon, and amid claims from Leo that the Balmain board have in fact lost faith in the decision making of the Holman Barnes Group and Wests.

The club have been a joint-venture since the 2000 NRL season, but have not played finals in over a decade.

The NRL are unlikely to entertain an extra team in Sydney. However, Leo was of the opinion that Wests could be forced out of the competition altogether, with doubts the NRL would run a Tigers team without involvement from Balmain.