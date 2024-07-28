Having produced an upset victory over the Cronulla Sharks, the North Queensland Cowboys have suffered a double injury blow.

In what will have significant implications for the team going forward, coach Todd Payten has confirmed that Reuben Cotter and Jason Taumalolo will both be unavailable for Thursday's clash against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

Cotter, an Australian and Queensland representative, will miss the match due to the mandatory concussion protocols after failing his HIA against the Sharks, but he will be available for their following match.

“I've spoken to Reubs and he's got a bump on his jaw but is as good as can be. He won't be playing next week with the five-day turnaround,” coach Todd Payten said after the match.

However, the Cowboys may be without veteran Jason Taumalolo for the remainder of the season after there are fears he has suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone. He left the match within the opening ten minutes.

According to NRL Physio, he will most likely be required to spend 3-5 weeks sidelined if it is confirmed to be a fractured cheekbone.

“Jason's in hospital getting his face or cheekbone checked, so we will have to wait and see there," Payten added.