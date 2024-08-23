The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of outside back Semi Valemei on a new contract.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Valemei has agreed to a one-year extension, which will allow him to remain in Townsville until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Since moving to the club in the middle of last season from the Canberra Raiders, he has scored ten tries in 13 matches.

This has seen become the perfect back-up for their outside back stocks and adds further depth to the position.

While only making four first-grade appearances this season, he has scored four tries in eight games for the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup and is averaging 144 running metres per match.

A five-time Fijian international, he will be looking to cement a regular spot in the team next season as he attempts to remain at the club beyond the end of 2025.

“We are really happy with the job Semi has done in providing depth and coverage to our outside backs since he came to us from Canberra mid-way through last year,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“We're pleased Semi has agreed to stay on for 2025.

"He provides great competition in a position we have a number of promising young players who will benefit from the influence Semi has both on the training field and in games.”