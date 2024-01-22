Veteran winger David Nofoaluma may have played his last game for the Tigers after reportedly being served a termination letter by the club.

The Tigers, who have entered a new era in 2024 and have been heavily active in signing players and potentially releasing others as they look for a full roster rebuild under Benji Marshall, are chasing a finals berth for the first time in more than a decade this season.

The back-to-back wooden spooners, who head into 2024 with an entirely new board after Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis were relieved of their duties at the back-end of 2023 following a review into the club's operations, have been at war with their veteran winger for some time.

Despite having a distinguished career where he has scored 100 games in 192 games for the Tigers, Nofoaluma, who was also loaned out at the end of 2022 for a brief period to the Melbourne Storm, was reportedly told by new coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn't play first-grade again at the Tigers.

Nofoaluma complained to the RLPA over the alleged comments, suggesting unfair treatment from the club's coaching staff with the winger also seeking legal advice over where he stood.

That perceived unfair treatment led to his first breach from the club after he refused to train, and then arrived late to training following a fortnight of discussion between himself, the club and the RLPA.

The second breach, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, suggests Nofoaluma suffered a bout of gastro last week, and while he notified a club official he wouldn't be able to train, he was then uncontactable through the club doctor over the next 48 hours.

The situation ended with a player being sent to his house to check on the winger's welfare.

That second breach has reportedly seen the club offer Nofoaluma a $300,000 termination agreement, although he has two years remaining on a contract believed to be worth around $500,000 per season.

That will all now come to a head on Wednesday, with the publication reporting that Nofoaluma, who will be accompanied by the RLPA's lawyer, will front the new Tigers board over his future.

Nofoaluma, while suggesting he wanted to fight for his place at the Tigers following his loan stint at the Storm, didn't shy away from the fact he enjoyed his time in a successful environment that has been created at the Storm, something he can't say has been the case during what has been now more than a decade at the joint-venture.

It has also not been a secret that the Tigers have attempted to offload Nofoaluma previously.