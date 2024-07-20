New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has confirmed the club have significant concern over a knee injury to centre Adam Pompey.

Pompey injured his knee right on the halftime break during Friday night's narrow loss to the Canberra Raiders and was unable to return.

While it's unclear exactly what the knee injury entails at this stage, with the NRL Physio suggesting that the main concern is for an MCL sprain.

Adam Pompey was assisted from the field at half time with a knee injury. Video suggests main concern is for MCL sprain - tackled lands on outside of knee causing it to buckle inwards. Risk of moderate to high grade injury considering force, if so would be a multi-week recovery. pic.twitter.com/yv6dJwoR33 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 19, 2024

It means Pompey could potentially avoid any damage to his ACL and the possible nine to twelve month recovery that would have come with that type of injury.

Webster said post-game that he wasn't sure how long he would be out for.

"Pommers [Pompey's] knee is no good at this stage. It's no good. Don't know how long at this stage," Webster said on Pompey's knee injury during his post-match press conference.

The centre, whether suffering an MCL or ACL injury, will likely miss time in the coming weeks, adding to an already long injury list for the Warriors.

Both Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Taine Tuaupiki missed the game against Canberra with head knocks, while Marcelo Montoya and Rocco Berry are both out for indefinite periods with a groind and shoulder injury respectively.

The club will be sweating on the return of either Watene-Zelezniak or Tuaupiki for next week's clash at home against the Wests Tigers. The other option for the club may well be to promote Edward Kosi from the NSW Cup for next weekend.