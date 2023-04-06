Last year's Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes has confirmed his long-term future, agreeing to remain with the Sharks until at least the end of 2029.

Hynes was already on contract until the end of the 2024 season, but has signed a five-year extension that ultimately means he will play with the Sharks for at least six seasons from the end of the ongoing one.

Considerable outside interest was always going to be present for Hynes, but the show of faith in the Sharks instead of going to the open market says everything about his desire to turn himself into a club great.

Hynes only recently spoke out suggesting he would like to remain with the Sharks for life, including moving into coaching at the end of his playing career.

“It's pretty surreal, it hasn't sunk in yet,” Hynes said in a club statement upon signing the contract.

"I never thought I'd sign a long term contract in the NRL, one that's hopefully going to set up my life and my family as well.

"I'm happy it's done and now I can focus on playing some good footy and to win some games with this club with the ultimate goal of winning a premiership."

The halfback had moved from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2022 season chasing first-grade minutes, but few could have seen the dramatic rise that would follow.

He ultimately found himself winning the Dally M Medal by a record-breaking margin as he took the Sharks to second place on the table, with Cronulla then bowing out of the finals in the second week.

Working with coach Craig Fitzgibbon, Hynes has developed an all-star combination in the Shire, and the coach said he was thrilled to have Hynes locked down.

“This new contract is reward for Nicho's hard work, which has certainly paid off, but I have no doubt he's got more to come,” Fitzgibbon said.

“His stature in the game is rising by the way he carries himself and his performances to date are in line with that. I'm looking forward to watching him develop and continue to improve and to Nicho performing at a consistently high level as a Shark into the future.”