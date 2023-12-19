NFL star Maxx Crosby has invited NRL fullback Reece Walsh onto his podcast in a show of support for the Australian sport.

The NRL will launch the 2024 season in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, where Crosby plays for the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the world's biggest sporting competitions.

But it's NRL players that the star has a newfound appreciation for. Speaking on his The Rush podcast, Crosby admitted NRL players are impressive, before suggesting Reece Walsh looks like the "Patrick Mahones of the league."

Mahomes is one of the biggest NFL stars, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Wow these guys are impressive,” Crosby said on his podcast in reference to NRL players.

“My manager CJ LaBoy has been sending me some clips and I feel like it's a game I can get around.

“CJ has been talking to some of the Broncos players management and said they are NFL fans and that Reece Walsh and a couple of others listen to my podcast.

“He looks small but fast and skilful. I am told he is like the Patrick Mahomes of the league.

“He also reminds me of Tyreek Hill.”

Tyreek Hill plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Crosby has become one of the first big-name NFL players to throw support behind the NRL, who launched in Las Vegas recently with Aaron Woods, Campbell Graham, Billy Walters and Spencer Leniu all making a trip to Las Vegas ahead of their clubs playing in the first games for competition points on American soil next year.

The quartet's clubs will be the first, but not the last to make the trip to Las Vegas, with the NRL signing a five-year deal to play games in the city that will ultimately see all 17 clubs play at least one game on the other side of the world.

The 2024 season kicks off on March 2 (local time), March 3 (Australian time) with the double-header as the Rabbitohs play the Sea Eagles, and the Roosters play the Broncos.