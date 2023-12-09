The Newcastle Knights have reportedly made a huge signing, poaching one of the best teenage centres in rugby league from the Penrith Panthers.

A former Australia Schoolboy representative, Wide World of Sports, reported that Wilson De Courcey signed with the Newcastle Knights for next season.

The 18-year-old from the Patrician Brothers, Blacktown, was initially signed to the Penrith Panthers for next season, but the Knights have secured his release from the club to recruit him.

It is understood that he will spend next season in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup before progressing through the club's system and will likely be given the opportunity to play in the NSW Cup.

After next season, the publication has reported that the succession plan is to move De Courcey to the Top 30 squad for the 2025 season.

A standout centre, the Newcastle Knights will be hoping he can deliver big things to the club and take over from Dane Gagai in the centres as he gets older and nears retirement.

The pairing of De Courcey and Bradman Best in the centres is destined to create extraordinary things for the Knights' future if the youngster lives up to his potential.