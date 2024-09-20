The New Zealand Warriors have poached one of the Cronulla Sharks' best up-and-coming players as they prepare for life without stalwarts Addin Fonua-Blake and Shaun Johnson next season.

A highly touted hooker, Samuel Healey, has signed a three-year contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 NRL season and will move directly into the club's Top 30 roster.

The son of former Sharks great Mitch Healey, Samuel has played 36 matches for the Newtown Jets (Sharks feeder club) over the past two seasons in the NSW Cup and is only 21.

He will continue to add to these matches as he and the Jets prepare to face the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon for a spot in the NSW Cup Grand Final against the North Sydney Bears.

“I can't wait to get over. Immediately when talking to the club, it was clear they had a really clear direction and that certainly appealed to me,” said Healey.

“I'm excited to hit the ground running, getting together with the boys and learning under the coaching staff.”

This season in the NSW Cup, Healey has scored eight tries, made 60 tackle busts, provided four try assists and averaged 56 running metres and 23 tackles a match.

“Sam is a really promising young dummy half and a player we've identified as someone with tremendous upside,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden added.

“He comes to us from a really proud rugby league family and we're excited about how Sam can develop here within our programme.”

New Zealand Warriors Best 17 and Squad for 2025

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Te Maire Martin

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Jackson Ford

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker

15. Erin Clark

16. Marata Niukore

17. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Rest of squad

18. Tom Ale

19. Jett Cleary

20. Edward Kosi

21. Ali Leiataua

22. Freddy Lussick

23. Zyon Maiu'u

24. Jacob Laban

25. Adam Pompey

26. Demitric Sifakula

27. Taine Tuaupiki

28. Leka Halasima

29. Bunty Afoa

30. Samuel Healey

Roster spots open: 0

2025 development list

1. Kahu Capper

2. Selumiela Halasima