The New Zealand Warriors have provided an injury update on five players as playmaker Luke Metcalf makes his return from injury this weekend through the NSW Cup.

After leaving the field in the second half against the Wests Tigers, forward Jackson Ford is expected to remain on the sidelines until either Round 25 or 26, with the club confirming that he has sustained a PCL strain.

Ford's injury will see him join Rocco Berry (shoulder), Tohu Harris (wrist), Marcelo Montoya (groin) and Adam Pompey (knee) on the sidelines.

However, the club will receive four players back this weekend with two making their return through the NSW Cup whilst the other two have been named to take on the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.

Shaun Johnson (chronic Achilles tendinopathy) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) have both been re-named in the NRL team list.

On the other hand, playmaker Luke Metcalf will play his first game of football in over four months, returning from a broken leg and will be joined by fullback Taine Tuaupiki (concussion).

