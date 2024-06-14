Ahead of their match against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night, the New Zealand Warriors have provided an official update on four injured players.

The club will receive star halfback Shaun Johnson for the blockbuster clash on Saturday. However, coach Andrew Webster revealed that centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is likely to be kept back for an extra week.

The former Dally M Medallist has been included in the extended squad as he recovers from a hamstring strain that occurred during the club's match against the Sydney Roosters.

Fellow centre Ali Leiataua and utility Paul Roache are confirmed to return for Round 18 after sustaining ankle injuries, while no timeline has been given for young playmaker Luke Metcalf.

Casualty Ward

Ali Leiataua (ankle) - Round 18

Luke Metcalf (leg) - Late season

Paul Roache (ankle) - Round 18

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) - Round 16

Zyon Maiu'u (ankle) - Round 20