New Zealand Warriors playmaker Luke Metcalf has confirmed his future by signing a new contract.

Metcalf has agreed to stay in New Zealand for another two seasons, signing a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Warriors after a stint with the Cronulla Sharks. After a breakout season in 2023, Metcalf has cemented his spot in the halves, playing alongside Shaun Johnson.

Before initially signing with the Warriors, he spent his junior career with the Cronulla Sharks in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and NYC Under-20s competition before a three-year stint with the Manly Sea Eagles.

“I'm really excited to extend. I don't see myself going anywhere else,” he said in a club statement.

“I'm genuinely really happy here at the Warriors and here in New Zealand. My partner loves it and we have something special building so it was a no-brainer.

“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player.

“Obviously I have to put the hard work in myself but when Webby had that chat with me and let me know like ‘hey we want you here long term' I knew in my heart extending here is what I wanted to do. I can't wait to re-pay the faith they've shown in me.

“I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he's my teammate. It's crazy. Then you add to that guys like Addin, Wayde, Roger… we're building something pretty special here.”

The re-signing of Metcalf comes hours after the Warriors confirmed the extension of hooker Freddy Lussick. The two signatures are helping the club build towards their future.

“The talent is there for everyone to see so from a football perspective. That's exciting for us and for the fans,” coach Andrew Webster said.

“Beyond that Luke is exactly the type of person we want here at the club and we're excited for him to continue to learn and develop under our staff and through the senior players he has around him.”