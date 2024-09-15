An outside back for the New Zealand Warriors has reportedly been offered to other teams after making his NRL debut during the 2024 season.

Honoured as the club's NSW Cup Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year last week, Moala Graham-Taufa could soon find himself away from the New Zealand Warriors.

This comes after he was easily the club's best player in reserve-grade, scoring 14 tries, averaging 148 running metres per match, and being called up to the first-grade team for his great performances.

After receiving a taste of NRL football this season, Graham-Taufa has been offered to several clubs in the Super League competition as he looks to achieve more game time in the top grade, per Rugby League Live.

Signing a train and trial contract with the Warriors ahead of the 2024 NRL season, the former Sydney Roosters player remains uncontracted at the moment, having only inked a one-year deal at the time.

Able to play either in the centres or on the wing, the 22-year-old registered three first-grade appearances in 2024 for the Warriors after previously making his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters back in 2021.

"I found out as soon as I woke up this morning, I was rolling out of bed and got a call from Webby (coach Andrew Webster)," he told 1News in May after making his club debut for the Warriors in Round 12 against The Dolphins.

"I was like 'ooh', it was such a buzzy moment. [It] means so much to me. It has been a dream come true since I was four years old to be here.

"It's been pretty tough. I moved over to Aus when I was a kid, no family support, but to be back home here with my support crew means so much to me."