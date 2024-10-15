The New Zealand Warriors have made an official decision on the future of playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita for the 2026 NRL season.

Already signed for next season, Harris-Tavita had a mutual option in his contract for 2026. The Warriors have now confirmed that they have taken up the option, which will see him remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

The one-year contract extension comes after the Samoan international took a 12-month break from rugby league following the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) but returned to the club at the beginning of the year.

Appearing in 17 games this season, he is set to contend with Te Maire Martin to join Luke Metcalf in the halves following the retirement of club legend Shaun Johnson.

“Chanel made a great fist of returning to the NRL after his time out,” said coach Andrew Webster.

“He was impressive the way he threw himself into the preseason and earned his way back into the side.

“He plays so tough and his defence is awesome. He'll bring even more to us next season.”

Able to play a variety of positions, the 25-year-old has been a member of the club since 2016, has made 71 career appearances, and scored 171 career points - 11 tries, 63 goals, and one field goal.

“Chanel made a great job of coming back into the NRL after taking time out,” Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden added.

“It was a significant adjustment to make after a year off but his quality and dedication came through.

"He'll be so much better off having that season under his belt and has a big role to play for us.”