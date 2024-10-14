The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the retention of a young outside back following the release of Marcelo Montoya and his subsequent transfer to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A foundation player of the club's SG Ball Cup team in 2020, Ali Leiataua was already signed until the end of the 2025 NRL season but the Warriors have confirmed that they have extended his deal for a further two seasons until 2027.

Making his debut in 2023, he added six more first-grade games to his resume this season which saw him score three tries and impress when given the chance to take to the field.

“Ali showed real improvement when he played for us at NRL level this year,” said New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He was a real threat with his ball running and played with a lot of confidence, aggression and power.

"We saw that with the terrific run out of our own end that put us in a position to beat the Sharks in our last game of the season. We know he'll get better with more time.

A member of last year's NSW Cup Team of the Year, the 21-year-old scored three tries and averaged 106 running metres in reserve-grade this season to go with 38 tackle breaks, six try assists and four line breaks.

Representing New Zealand A less than 12 months ago, Leiataua will be looking to force himself into the NRL team over the next few years and cement a spot alongside the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

“Ali is a great example of a young player who has come through our pathways programme,” added Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He had a taste of first-grade football last year and furthered his experience this season. We see him as a key player in our future.”