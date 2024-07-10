The New Zealand Warriors have decided to upgrade the contract of an outside back from their NSW Cup side for the remainder of the season.

After plying his trade in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup for several seasons, Zero Tackle can reveal that Setu Tu has been upgraded to a Top 30 contract with the Warriors for the rest of the 2024 season.

The upgrade comes after injuries to several outside backs at the club and dominant performances in reserve grade where Tu has scored three tries, made 50 tackle busts and eight line-breaks, provided six try assists and ran 1482 total running metres in 11 appearances.

Making his NSW Cup debut in 2019, he would spend two successful seasons with the Warriors, before he moved to the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

This would see him rewarded with a train-and-trial contract for the Dolphins for the 2023 season but decided to return home to New Zealand.

Looking to make his NRL debut at the backend of this season, Tu can play anywhere in the backline but is predominantly used on the wing.