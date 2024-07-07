Looking towards the future, the New Zealand Warriors have announced that they have extended the contract of one of their best local talents.

Making his NRL debut on the weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Warriors have confirmed that they have extended the services of Leka Halasima until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The contract extension also upgrades him to the club's Top 30 roster. His re-signing makes him the fifth player signed for the 2027 season.

The others are NSW Blues representative Mitchell Barnett, star hooker Wayde Egan, new recruit and 2023 Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris and Jett Cleary - the younger brother of Nathan Cleary.

The teenage back-rower made an immediate impact when he entered the field for the first time on the weekend and showcased that he has the potential to become an elite forward in the competition.

Born in Tofoa, Tonga, he rose through the club's pathways ranks in which he was named the club's 2023 SG Ball Cup Player of the Year, where he scored two tries, made 35 tackle busts and averaged 125 running metres in six matches.

Since then, Halasima has been a regular feature of the Warriors NSW Cup team, where he has excelled, scoring six tries, averaging 103 running meters and 56 tackle busts in just 18 appearances.