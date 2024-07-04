The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that they have hired Ronald Griffiths from the Newcastle Knights as their NRLW coach.

Griffiths will link up with the Warriors on a three-year contract beginning in 2025 after taking the Newcastle Knights NRLW to back-to-back premiership victories in the competition.

This saw him promoted to the Knights NSW Cup team for this season, but he has decided to return to coaching the women's game for next season.

His coaching career has also see him coach the Indigenous All Stars in 2023 and 2024, winning both games against the Maori All Stars.

“We're absolutely thrilled to have Ron joining us for our return to the NRLW,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“It was critical to appoint the best possible coach for this role and we've been able to do that.

"Ron has terrific coaching pedigree and will add tremendous value to our club as we make our way back in the NRLW.”

Embed from Getty Images

The decision to sign Griffiths to be their NRLW head coach comes after they were re-added to the competition for the 2025 season alongside the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Warriors were initially one of the four foundation teams with the Broncos, Dragons and Roosters but left after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a family we're so grateful to be coming over to be involved with a club that has such a proud history,” said Griffiths.

“It's exciting to start with a blank canvas, having the opportunity to build a women's programme from the ground up.

“I'll be working closely with the people in pathways to set up a structure that delivers sustainable success for the club and develops players and staff from within for the future.”