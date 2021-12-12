Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has reportedly broken off contract with his teammates, including captain Jesse Bromwich.

Asofa-Solomona, who deactivated his social media accounts last month, is yet to receive the vaccination for the coronavirus and hasn't been afraid to speak out against the push for all players to be vaccinated.

The NRL has refused to mandate vaccinations, however, at this stage, he is unable to train with his Storm teammates with the Victorian government imposing heavy rules for unvaccinated people in society.

Similar rules will apply in Queensland once their borders open, with Asofa-Solomona unlikely to be able to play at all in 2022 without receiving the jab.

Despite the NRL not mandating vaccinations for players, Rugby League Players Association proposals reportedly suggest teams will be able to terminate contracts of players eight weeks after receiving a notice to vaccinate.

John Asiata is the only player so far to exit a club following the vaccine push getting underway, with the Bulldogs believed to be the most pro vaccination club in the competition.

Melbourne captain Jesse Bromwich has now told AAP that Asofa-Solomona has broken off contract with him.

"I'm very hopeful that 'NAS' will come back, he's a powerful man and a big part of our team," Bromwich said on Friday.

"A lot of us boys care deeply for him and I've tried to reach out to him but I didn't get anything back.

"I know he's got his beliefs around vaccination and it's up to him but we really want him to come back so hopefully the matter resolves itself soon.

"I just don't like this awkwardness between us - I'm very close with him so hopefully we can get it sorted soon."

The club have previously confirmed only one player on the roster is unvaccinated as pre-season gets underway.