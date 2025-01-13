The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed they will use co-captains throughout the 2025 NRL season, with new recruits Damien Cook and Clint Gutherson named to the role.

The need for a new captain at the Red V came after the off-season release of Ben Hunt to the Brisbane Broncos.

The Dragons parted ways with the halfback after an on-again, off-again two-year drawn out process of release requests being knocked back.

At one point, it even looked as if Hunt was going to re-sign for 2026, but after a post-season review, his situation at the joint-venture became untenable and he was released from the final year of his contract.

Coach Shane Flanagan has made his priority clear - signing experienced players to help build a squad in desperate need of leaders.

Gutherson and Cook headline that charge, while the club have also added Queensland State of Origin centre and goal-kicker Valentine Holmes to the side.

He wasn't brought to the club for captaincy though, with Cook and Gutherson, who both have experience leading their former clubs the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels respectively, slipping into the leadership roles at the club.

Flanagan said Cook and Gutherson had been impressive since joining the club.

“Cooky and Gutho have both been really impressive in every facet since joining the club in November,” said Head Coach Shane Flanagan.

“The difference each has made around the group with their professionalism, leadership, Competitiveness, preparation and dedication has been obvious from day one and having them share the captaincy is a clear choice.

“Each will bring slightly different things but there's no questioning the positive impact each has made already.”

Despite being written off by a large section of rugby league fans for 2025 following the departure of Hunt, the Dragons, who almost returned to the finals for the first time in six years last year, have been bullish on their chances for the year ahead.

Flanagan is on record suggesting the Dragons will finish this coming year with a better record than the last one, despite the unproven halves combination of Lachlan Ilias and Kyle Flanagan being set to take over.

Flanagan took over coaching at the Dragons at the start of 2024 after Anthony Griffin was axed in 2023.