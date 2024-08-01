Towering Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has confirmed his desire to remain at the club.

The forward has been on the outer throughout the 2024 season at the Storm, despite coming into the campaign as likely Melbourne's most important prop.

Missing time through injury at the start of the year, he eventually made his return in a Round 7 clash against the Sydney Roosters and has since played in 12 games.

Of those games, only three have come in the starting side, and he has not played more than 36 minutes in any game, which representes a considerable drop off to the production of 2023, when he was a key asset for the Storm on their way to the preliminary final.

His lack of use in Craig Bellamy's system this year has led to plenty of speculation that he would be heading for the exit door at the end of the year despite still being contracted for years to come.

The New Zealand-born forward has now moved to clear his future up though, saying he has no intention of leaving Melbourne.

“I had a bit of a yarn to see where I'm at. I had a yarn with the club owner Matt Tripp and JR (Justin Rodski) our CEO, just having a yarn with where I am at generally,” he told the media, per News Corp.

“It was good to go for a coffee and just have a yarn and clear the air with where I am at mentally. Credit to those guys, that's all we needed, to just go for a coffee and clear things up. I have a lot of respect for Matt Tripp and JR.

“Everything is all sweet. I just let my footy do the talking

“Yeah (they want me to stay) and I want to stay as well."

The prop has played 196 games for the Storm dating back to his debut in 2015.