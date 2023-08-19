After two games of NRL on Friday with four teams going head-to-head, only one player has been charged from the games between the Sea Eagles, Warriors, Roosters and Eels.

New Zealand Warriors forward Bunty Afoa is the only individual that has been charged by the match review committee. Afoa has been charged with Dangerous Contact after an incident involving Manly playmaker Jake Arthur that took place in just the second minute of the match.

Afoa will not face suspension. Instead, he faces a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, but this could be bumped up to $1500 should he decide to fight the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary.

Parramatta Eels Maika Sivo has not been charged by the match review committee. The Fijian flyer was originally placed on report during the game against the Sydney Rooster in an incident that saw James Tedesco exit the field due to a category one concussion.

“I don't see any real issue with that,” Trent Robinson said after the game regarding the incident.

“I didn't think Maika could have done much differently on that.

“We don't want to be hit high, and James had to come off, but I looked at it and thought if that was one of my guys trying to make that tackle then it would have been really hard to adjust.”

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur would also talk about the incident after the game and admitted he would be quite surprised if the match review committee had a case to suspend the Fijian flyer. Luckily for the Eels, Arthur was correct and Sivo has not been charged.

“I hope James is okay, but what more can he do? His hands are down beside him and James' head falls into his arm,” Arthur said.

“He's worked really hard on trying to get that part of his game right and you can see he's got a bit gun shy with it because he's worried about it and I don't think he's done anything wrong.

“I'm not taking anything away from James copping contact to the head, but what's he supposed to do there? He tripped over into him."