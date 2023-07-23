The MRC has laid down the charges for Brisbane Broncos winger Ashleigh Werner who became the first player to be sent off in the league's history after an alleged biting incident.

Werner has been referred directly to the NRL Judiciary after being sent off for allegedly biting Sydney Rooster player Jayme Fressard in the 54th minute of her debut NRLW match.

Following the game and the alleged incident, both head coaches had differing opinions on the situation.

"I guess from the vision, it doesn't look that good, but any time an arm or hand is around someone's head and in contact with the teeth, knowing from experience it actually feels like someone is biting at you," Broncos coach Scott Prince said.

"We'll see what happens. She's got a mouthguard in and a bit of contact with the teeth... if there's marks we'll have to trust her (Fressard's) judgment."

This statement was refuted by Sydney Roosters coach John Stange who spoke to Fressard, and she was adamant that the bobsledder turned rugby league playerbit her.

"There's teeth marks in her arm so not sure if the mouthguard is shaped like teeth, but there's a fair bit of blood and a teeth mark," Strange said.

"She's not too happy, but we'll leave that up to the judiciary. It's unfortunate that's happened in the game, but she will be OK."

Click the link for all your updated NRLW news from Zero Tackle.