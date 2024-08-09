The Match Review Committee (MRC) has laid down one charge from Thursday night's match, with Taane Milne being the only player charged.

Charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact offence for tripping Ryan Papenhuyzen, Milne will luckily escape without a suspension.

In his third and subsequent offence, Milne will be fined $3000 if he accepts an early guilty plea, but this could be increased to a two-match suspension if he decides to fight the charge and is found unsuccessful.

The centre was placed on report in the second half of the match for tripping his opposing fullback as Papenhuyzen attempted to chip and chase from a Rabbitohs knock-on.