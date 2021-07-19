Out-of-favour Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has suddenly become a man in-demand, with the Eels' reported interest now facing a test as several other clubs begin circling the Samoan international.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, as many as three clubs have now joined Parramatta in the race for Milford's services.

Having been placed on the outer at Red Hill throughout 2021, clubs are now lining up for the 27-year-old, who could offer as a formidable role player to a finals contending side.

The Eels' interest is understood to be a play to have Milford join the blue and gold on an immediate deal that would see the former Maroons representative feature in the No.14 jumper.

Parramatta will be looking to end their premiership drought, and have seen Milford as a potential catalyst to do so.

The Titans and Rabbitohs have also been linked to the Broncos playmaker, with the latter looking to bolster their halves partnership for next season with the loss of Adam Reynolds and potential departure of Benji Marshall.