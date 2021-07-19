NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 29: Anthony Milford of the Brisbane Broncos runs the ball during the round 15 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Out-of-favour Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has suddenly become a man in-demand, with the Eels' reported interest now facing a test as several other clubs begin circling the Samoan international.

As reported by The Daily Telegraphas many as three clubs have now joined Parramatta in the race for Milford's services.

Having been placed on the outer at Red Hill throughout 2021, clubs are now lining up for the 27-year-old, who could offer as a formidable role player to a finals contending side.

The Eels' interest is understood to be a play to have Milford join the blue and gold on an immediate deal that would see the former Maroons representative feature in the No.14 jumper.

Parramatta will be looking to end their premiership drought, and have seen Milford as a potential catalyst to do so.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Anthony Milford of the Broncos passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 10, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Titans and Rabbitohs have also been linked to the Broncos playmaker, with the latter looking to bolster their halves partnership for next season with the loss of Adam Reynolds and potential departure of Benji Marshall.